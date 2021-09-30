AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.38% of AptarGroup worth $29,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 30.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATR traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

