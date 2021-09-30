APYSwap Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $285,068.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00103969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,099.50 or 1.00410068 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.03 or 0.06919367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.19 or 0.00764586 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

