Aragon Court Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $45.11 million and $247,977.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00117607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00169758 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

