Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.27% of Aramark worth $25,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Aramark by 9,699.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,951 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,695 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Aramark by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,368 shares during the period.

ARMK stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

