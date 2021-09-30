Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,629. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,617,000 after buying an additional 958,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 814,198 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 635,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 537,112 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

