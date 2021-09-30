Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,021.51

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,021.51 ($13.35) and traded as low as GBX 896.71 ($11.72). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 927.50 ($12.12), with a volume of 6,450 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 992.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,021.51. The company has a market cap of £139.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

In other news, insider Nigel Boardman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

