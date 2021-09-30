ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.94

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.94 and last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 3567157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.50.

Several brokerages have commented on ARX. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.12.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

