Arepacoin (AREPA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $49,258.67 and approximately $5.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,179,929 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

