Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.60

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 10281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 67,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

