ArGo (ARGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $362,769.00

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. ArGo has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $362,769.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded up 95.8% against the US dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00054922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00119189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00174841 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

