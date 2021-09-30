Argon (ARGON) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $643,591.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00135750 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,716.64 or 1.00183647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.23 or 0.06857176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00756629 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,726,212 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

