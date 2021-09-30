Arianee (ARIA20) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,940.00

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Arianee has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Arianee has a market capitalization of $27.24 million and $8,940.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00135750 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,716.64 or 1.00183647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.23 or 0.06857176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00756629 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

