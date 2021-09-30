Arion Market Capitalization Achieves $44,668.90 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $44,668.90 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00103442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00137133 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,140.30 or 0.99372167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.69 or 0.06900461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.13 or 0.00758146 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,713,573 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

