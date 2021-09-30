Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $737.15 Million

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce sales of $737.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.00 million and the highest is $739.90 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $605.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,353 shares of company stock valued at $79,478,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after buying an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $345.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $200.35 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.13.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

