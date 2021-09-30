ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $16.05 million and approximately $735,149.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00065790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00103358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00137658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,495.26 or 1.00000618 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.53 or 0.06946836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.36 or 0.00759546 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.