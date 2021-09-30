Arqma Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,184.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. Arqma has a market cap of $604,340.43 and $2,184.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,912.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.13 or 0.06935402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.73 or 0.00353576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.83 or 0.01153129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00108164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.48 or 0.00574376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.00524879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00297095 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,872,951 coins and its circulating supply is 10,828,408 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.