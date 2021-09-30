Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ARRW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $66,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $241,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

