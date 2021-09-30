Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2,177.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $150.89 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.95 and a 52-week high of $154.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

