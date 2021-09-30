Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2,177.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 246,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at $306,401,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $150.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

