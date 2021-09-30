Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the August 31st total of 321,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,963,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AITX remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 26,106,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,999,102. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

