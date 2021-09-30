Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.28

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.28 and traded as high as C$11.52. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 334,691 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AX.UN shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

