Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Short Interest Update

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, an increase of 853.3% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARTA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,291. Artisan Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

Artisan Acquisition Company Profile

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

