Arweave Price Tops $41.99 (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $41.99 or 0.00096722 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $39.44 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00023963 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

