Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $9.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $203.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.38 and a 200 day moving average of $190.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $216.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,588,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after buying an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after buying an additional 164,960 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

