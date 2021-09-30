Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

NYSE:ABG opened at $203.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.31. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $216.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.