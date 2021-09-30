AscendEX (BitMax) Token Price Reaches $2.00 (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00117607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00169758 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

