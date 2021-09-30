Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.85

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and traded as low as $16.50. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 48,138 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

