AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 52-Week High at $8,998.00

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,998 ($117.56) and last traded at GBX 8,977.94 ($117.30), with a volume of 331917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,833 ($115.40).

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

The company has a market cap of £139.08 billion and a PE ratio of 42.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,427.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,073.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

