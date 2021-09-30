Atheios Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $38,270.08 and approximately $11.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 51.3% lower against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,636.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.15 or 0.06847830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00349677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.99 or 0.01143520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00107187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.50 or 0.00571777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.60 or 0.00482622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00295731 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,960,318 coins and its circulating supply is 43,841,903 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.