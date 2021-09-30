Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the August 31st total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE ASAQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 22,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,312. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 656,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

