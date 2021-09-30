Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Gap Down to $85.20

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.20, but opened at $83.06. Atlas Air Worldwide shares last traded at $82.03, with a volume of 3,919 shares changing hands.

AAWW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

