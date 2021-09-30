aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Up 553.3% in September

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 553.3% from the August 31st total of 414,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on LIFE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

LIFE traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 742,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,703. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

