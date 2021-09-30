Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III Buys 700,000 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $1,624,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 15,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00.
Ault Global stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 8,319,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,272,363. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $10.94.
About Ault Global
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
