Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III Buys 700,000 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $1,624,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 15,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00.

Ault Global stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 8,319,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,272,363. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ault Global in the second quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ault Global by 484.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 368,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ault Global in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ault Global by 101.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 151,920 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

