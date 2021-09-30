Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.33. Ault Global shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 2,584,999 shares traded.

In related news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 292,600 shares of Ault Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $822,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,477.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 905,100 shares of company stock worth $2,413,881. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Ault Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ault Global in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ault Global by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

