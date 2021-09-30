Auto Price Hits $879.49 on Major Exchanges (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Auto has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $879.49 or 0.02049519 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $46.62 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00054678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00117742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00170349 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars.

