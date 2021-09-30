Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Raised by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 245,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.57. The company had a trading volume of 45,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,973. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.90 and a 200-day moving average of $199.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.11 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.92.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

