Avalanche Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $14.52 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $65.92 or 0.00150094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.00475103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015659 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00039509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.