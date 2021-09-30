Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Update

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 489.5% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avast has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF remained flat at $$8.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. Avast has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

