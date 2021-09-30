AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.36

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 689668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVPT. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $45.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Xunkai Gong bought 25,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,250 in the last 90 days. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

