AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Up 0.8%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,026.50 ($13.41) and last traded at GBX 1,020 ($13.33). Approximately 161,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 146,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,012 ($13.22).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 981.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 976.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile (LON:AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

