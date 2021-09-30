Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Holdings Raised by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.90% of Aviat Networks worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 395,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 55,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 12,619.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 70,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.12. 549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,864. The company has a market cap of $369.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

