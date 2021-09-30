Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Up 648.0% in September

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 648.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Avra stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 33,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,518. Avra has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
