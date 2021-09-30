Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Up 648.0% in September

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 648.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avra stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 33,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,518. Avra has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Avra alerts:

About Avra

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.