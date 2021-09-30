Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.79

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $4.16. Aware shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 17,476 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aware by 53,664.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 26,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Aware in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aware by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aware by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

