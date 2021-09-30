Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $82,591.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $202,723.44 and approximately $82,591.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.00693614 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

