AXEL (AXEL) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One AXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AXEL has a total market cap of $46.96 million and $190,227.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AXEL has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00117383 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 73.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXEL Profile

AXEL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 768,391,720 coins and its circulating supply is 280,721,718 coins. AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . The official website for AXEL is axel.network . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

