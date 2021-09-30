Axos Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NYSE AX opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.74. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,207,000 after acquiring an additional 277,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,809,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.