Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 9.1%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $31.07. 19,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 672,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

Truist Securities decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,367,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

