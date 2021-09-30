Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the August 31st total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aziyo Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZYO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $71.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 112.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.