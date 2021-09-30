B-cube.ai Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,487.00 (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, B-cube.ai has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. B-cube.ai has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $16,487.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B-cube.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00135750 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,716.64 or 1.00183647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.23 or 0.06857176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00756629 BTC.

About B-cube.ai

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,931,527 coins and its circulating supply is 7,721,137 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

B-cube.ai Coin Trading

