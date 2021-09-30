Baader Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €140.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €185.80 ($218.59).

SAE stock traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €129.80 ($152.71). 66,140 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of €139.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €156.41. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -73.96.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

